Pundit tips Liverpool to make ‘one big signing’ before window shuts

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes the Reds are going to make one more ‘big’ signing before the transfer window shuts.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have watched on as title rivals Manchester City splashed out a British record on Jack Grealish, while Manchester United spent big on Jadon Sancho and Chelsea are on the brink of a huge deal for Romelu Lukaku.

Business on Merseyside has been relatively quiet in comparison, with the Reds just bringing in Ibrahima Konate for £36million.

The window shuts on August 31, but Murphy feels that his old club might have something up their sleeve.

Murphy told talkSPORT: “There is still a chance Liverpool will make one big one. I think so. An attacking one. In the attacking third.

“I personally wouldn’t sign anybody, if I was Klopp unless I thought they could go into the XI.

“If you can get one that can play instead of Firmino or instead of Mane then sign him. But there aren’t many about.”

The signing of Diogo Jota came somewhat out of the blue late last summer, and something similar could happen this time around.

Liverpool continue to be linked with a midfield replacement for Gini Wijnaldum. A new attacker is also potentially on the cards, given that Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will be away at the AFCON from January.

One player that could be on his way to Anfield is Rennes winger Jeremy Doku. The Belgian is once again being tipped to make a switch to Anfield, having been strongly linked during the Euros.

End of the line for Liverpool star

Meanwhile, the rapid rise of two Liverpool youngsters has made a decision on whether to sever ties with a Jurgen Klopp signing an ‘easy’ one, according to a report.

The departure of Georginio Wijnaldum left Liverpool fans wondering who would be drafted in to replace the reliable Dutchman. A series of names were linked with filling the void, including Florian Neuhaus, Youri Tielemans and Saul Niguez.

However, news on the club’s midfielder hunt has since gone quiet. Instead, it appears the Reds could look closer to home.

After excelling on loan with Blackburn last season, Harvey Elliott has made a big impression in pre-season. The 18-year-old usually operates in the forward line, but has regularly featured in a midfield role during their friendlies.

Elliott is expected to remain with the first-team this season after being given a seal of approval from Klopp.

Additonally, greater responsibility could be placed on the shoulders of academy graduate, Curtis Jones.

Jones was a bright spark in what proved to be a disappointing campaign for Liverpool last season. Jones displayed maturity beyond his years in limited action, leaving fans with a sense the 20-year-old has a big future ahead.

And per the Express, it is the pair’s rapid rise that could spell the end for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Ox tipped for Saints return

The 27-year-old was recently linked with a return to boyhood club Southampton. The Saints are reportedly eyeing a loan deal, and harbour ambitions of bringing Takumi Minamino back for a second spell.

But in Oxlade-Chamberlain’s case, the Express deem Klopp and Liverpool’s decision is ‘easy’.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been tasked with linking the midfield and forward line when starting. However, Thiago Alcantara is expected to assume that role this season, and Naby Keita and Elliot can provide viable back-up.

Playing in a deeper role could inhibit the development of Jones. That could be another factor behind why Liverpool are believed to be open to moving Oxlade-Chamberlain on.

He was unusually utilised as a No. 9 during their early pre-season encounters, though his impact was minimal.

As such, sanctioning Oxlade-Chamberlain’s exit may not be the difficult decision many might have initially expected.

