Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool tipped to sign £38m winger after Salah exit ‘agreed’; Chelsea in for Messi in clever transfer coup

Liverpool have been backed to move for a thriving Premier League winger amid suggestions Mohamed Salah has “already agreed to go,” while Chelsea are gunning for a forward who shares a famous name and an up-and-coming manager is primed to snub Manchester United – all in Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

SALAH OUT, KUDUS IN?

One observer believes Mohamed Salah will follow Jurgen Klopp in quitting Liverpool this summer and a West Ham ace has been earmarked as one of three potential replacements.

Per the Athletic, Liverpool rejected a verbal offer worth £150m for their Egyptian king last summer. The Reds had zero intention of parting ways with their most lethal forward and that stance extended into the January window too.

However, fast forward to the present day and Salah is approaching the final year of his Liverpool deal. What’s more, the Saudi interest is not going away, with the Times and reporter Ben Jacobs both confirming the Saudi desire is as strong as ever.

With Jurgen Klopp bringing his nine-year stint on Merseyside to a close, it’s been speculated Salah could use the changing of the guard to embark on his own exit.

Losing Salah would be a bitter blow to Liverpool and their next manager, though according to pundit and former Reds left-back, Jose Enrique, that’s exactly what will happen.

In quotes carried by the Mirror, Enrique strongly suggested Al-Ittihad would only have come forth with such a gigantic bid if they already had an agreement with the player in place. In Enrique’s eyes, Salah has already agreed a switch to the middle east

“If the right offer comes then I think Salah will leave because I think he was actually trying to leave last summer,” said Enrique. “They were offered something like £200 million for him last summer and that was a real offer!

“When you get an offer like that, usually it means there is already an agreement between the player and the club. I think Salah had already agreed to go and I believe that he will finally go to Saudi Arabia this summer.

“Jurgen Klopp is leaving so it is the perfect time for Salah to go. There is a new cycle happening at Liverpool and lots of changes, so it is perfect for him.

“This will likely be the final big contract of his career, so I think he’ll leave for Saudi Arabia.”

According to HITC, Salah can expect to become the world’s highest paid player if he does move to the Saudi Pro League.

Kudus among three possible replacements named

In the event Liverpool do decide the time is right to cash in on the 31-year-old, a direct replacement will be required.

Enrique went on to tout the idea of Liverpool moving for West Ham’s ultra-impressive Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghanaian, 23, cost approximately £38m to sign from Ajax last summer and has racked up 13 goals and four assists in his first season with the Hammers.

As a left-footer, Kudus would also represent a like-for-like replacement for Salah, though he wasn’t the only name put forward by Enrique.

“Mohammed Kudus is someone that I think could be a replacement for Salah,” continued Enrique. “Even last summer I would have said that and now of course he is playing really well for West Ham.

“You could also throw in someone like Ebere Eze from Crystal Palace, but there aren’t really any obvious replacements out there.

“Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich is a possibility because he is in a bit of situation with his contract there at the moment. He is the kind of name that they need to bring in and he could be an option.”

CHELSEA’S RAYANE MESSI PLAN

Chelsea are gunning for the signature of highly-rated Dijon winger Rayane Messi. The 16-year-old could sign with Strasbourg who are owned by BlueCo – the consortium that owns Chelsea – before moving to Stamford Bridge further down the road. Chelsea face stiff competition for the teenager’s signature from German giants Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig. (L’Equipe)

Man Utd hope to sell Antony and sign Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise as his replacement. However, as yet there has been ZERO interest from any club in acquiring Antony. (Rudy Galetti)

Bayer Leverkusen have slapped a monstrous €150m price tag on Florian Wirtz who is already attracting interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham will push to re-sign Timo Werner to a second loan deal next season rather than activate their £15m option to buy worth roughly £15m. (HITC)

Juventus will listen to offers for star forward Federico Chiesa this summer. The 26-year-old is repeatedly linked with Liverpool and Newcastle. (Tuttosport)

Barcelona youngster Marc Bernal is expected to sign a new long-term contract with the club despite interest from the Premier League, Serie A and the Bundesliga. (Fabrizio Romano)

MANAGER TO SNUB MAN UTD

Man Utd are in the mix for highly-regarded Bologna manager Thiago Motta in the event they sack Erik ten Hag. However, Motta is open to staying with Bologna if they secure Champions League qualification. Bologna currently sit fourth in Serie A. (Rudy Galetti)

Arsenal and Liverpool have received a boost in their efforts to sign centre-back Willian Pacho from Eintracht Frankfurt. The German side have already held talks over signing Konstantinos Koulierakis as his direct replacement. The Greek defender plays for PAOK and will cost around €13m to sign. (Sky Germany)

Frankfurt have decided to activate their option to buy in the loan agreement of striker Hugo Ekitike. The PSG man will join Frankfurt for €16m. (Sky Germany)

Bids for Raphinha are expected to arrive from clubs in England and Saudi Arabia this summer. Raphinha’s ideal outcome is remaining at Barcelona. (Rudy Galetti)

Liverpool are confident of reaching an agreement with Ruben Amorim to become their next manager and ongoing talks are positive and progressing. (Rudy Galetti)

Fulham and Joao Palhinha has declared “Ruben Amorim is a very good option to replace [Jurgen] Klopp” at Anfield. (Joao Palhinha)

ASTON VILLA WANT NAPOLI DEFENDER

Aston Villa are prepared to make a sizeable bid to sign Napoli right-back Giovani Di Lorenzo. The Italian has racked up eight assists from deep this season. (Il Mattino)

Lille’s Jonathan David is keen to sign with Napoli in the event they require a replacement for Victor Osimhen this summer. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana – formerly a transfer target at Liverpool – tops AC Milan’s midfield shortlist ahead of the upcoming window. (Calciomercato)

Napoli are exploring whether it’s possible to re-sign Kim Min-jae from Bayern Munich this summer. The South Korean centre-back joined Bayern last year in a deal worth €58m. (Il Mattino)

Kylian Mbappe replied “no, no, no” when asked if PSG advancing past Barcelona into the semi-finals of the Champions League will change his decision to leave the club this summer. Mbappe is expected to sign with Real Madrid as a free agent. (Kylian Mbappe and various)