Liverpool tipped to stun Arsenal with massive Aston Villa raid, as Man Utd watch on

Aston Villa might be forced into selling star midfielder Douglas Luiz this summer as Liverpool are reportedly preparing to battle Arsenal for him, while Manchester United are also interested.

Luiz joined Aston Villa from Manchester City for £15million in July 2019. While Luiz was on City’s books for two years between 2017 and 2019, he never actually made an appearance under Pep Guardiola as he spent that time on loan at Girona.

The Brazilian has since proven City wrong for selling him, emerging into one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League.

Luiz has taken his game to the next level under Unai Emery and finished the club campaign with 10 goals and 10 assists in 53 games across all competitions.

Luiz was one of Villa’s most important players as they forced themselves into the top four and also reached the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

However, Villa will have to let one of their most valuable stars go this summer in order to comply with profit and sustainability rules, and this could see Luiz be sold.

DON’T MISS: How Liverpool could line up under Arne Slot with triple signing and one position change

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is known to be a huge fan of the 26-year-old and would love to take him to North London, while Juventus are also in the frame.

But according to fresh reports in Italy, the battle for Luiz is intensifying. Liverpool have burst into the chase for him as they look to make a statement now that Arne Slot is at the helm.

Liverpool transfers: Douglas Luiz tussle looms

Liverpool have been linked with Atalanta pair Teun Koopmeiners and Ederson, but they could go down a different route by snaring Luiz – a player who already boasts lots of Premier League experience.

Man Utd are monitoring Luiz’s situation, so they are a club to keep an eye on in this transfer battle, too.

It has previously been claimed that Villa want an incredible £100m before letting the 13-cap international leave. According to this update, though, Villa will quote Juve at £60m for Luiz.

Should Luiz’s English suitors come calling, such as Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal, then Villa will increase that asking price to £73-77m, as they do not want to strengthen a direct rival.

It will be tough for Villa fans to see Luiz go, as he has been a very reliable performer for them in the last five years. But Luiz has proven he can cut it against the very best midfielders, and this could see him join one of the richest and most glamorous clubs in the world in the near future.

READ MORE: The five star players Aston Villa may have to sell this summer, including Arsenal and Man Utd targets