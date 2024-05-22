Liverpool tipped to stun Man Utd, Chelsea by hijacking £50m deal for dazzling forward

Liverpool are weighing up making an official offer for Manchester United and Chelsea target Dani Olmo, according to reports.

Olmo has had another good season at RB Leipzig, having notched eight goals and five assists in 25 games while operating as a right winger, left winger or central attacking midfielder. The versatile forward likely would have registered many more goal contributions if injuries hadn’t affected him at either end of the campaign.

Leipzig are known for their business model, which involves signing young players for small fees before developing them into top-class stars and making a significant profit. And Olmo could be the latest player to do just that.

The 26-year-old has emerged on Barcelona’s shortlist in recent months. Olmo knows Barca well, having spent time in their youth setup before leaving as a teenager in July 2014.

But the La Liga giants will struggle to pay the €60million (£51m) fee needed to match Olmo’s release clause at Leipzig.

This has allowed Premier League clubs to overtake Barca in the chase for the player.

Man Utd, Chelsea, Tottenham and Man City have all been linked with Olmo. Earlier this month it was even claimed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe might launch a double bid for the playmaker and Juventus centre-half Gleison Bremer.

But on May 12 it emerged that Liverpool have joined the hunt for Olmo. And according to fresh reports coming from Spain, the chances of Olmo heading to Anfield are growing.

Liverpool transfers: Dani Olmo an exciting target

Liverpool chiefs are debating whether to send Leipzig an offer for the Spain international, with Arne Slot a big fan of his.

If Liverpool want to sign Olmo for a reasonable fee, then they will need to act relatively fast. The report states that his £51m release clause at Leipzig is only valid until July 15.

After that date, Leipzig will be able to demand any fee they want for him. And that is likely to be far higher than £51m, given the attacker’s classy performances and the fact his Leipzig deal runs until June 2027.

If Liverpool enter talks with Leipzig before July 15, then Olmo’s future could be decided before or even during this summer’s Euros. The Bundesliga ace will be hoping to add to his 33 Spain caps when they face Croatia, Italy and Albania in the Euros group stage.

As Olmo can operate on either flank, he could help replace either Luis Diaz or Mo Salah for Liverpool. Alternatively, Olmo has the ability to operate at the tip of Liverpool’s midfield, depending on which formation Slot decides to use.

If Olmo does end up replacing Salah, then he will need help as he is not as deadly in the final third as Liverpool’s Egyptian king. Former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy has already urged the club to land two attackers to replace Salah’s goal threat.

