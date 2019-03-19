Liverpool tipped to agree deal for Juventus attacker in coming weeks

Liverpool could be ready to agree a deal to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus in a matter of weeks, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to add a new central striking option to his squad this summer, and according to Tutto Mercato the Reds are pushing hard to get a deal for the Argentine agreed.

The report claims that Liverpool could make a move to agree a deal in the coming weeks, although at this stage it is unclear how much Juve want for the 25-year-old.

Dybala has scored just nine goals in 35 matches for the Old Lady this season, a drop off from his prolific season in 2017-18 in which he notched 26 times in 46 appearances in all competitions.

The Argentina international, who moved to Turin from Palermo in 2015, has previously been rated in the £100million bracket – although that may have dropped given his tougher times in front of goal this campaign.

The Reds are expected to sign at least one new attacker this season, with doubts over the futures of both Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have reportedly responded to claims that Real Madrid are planning to launch a bid to sign Sadio Mane by sticking a huge transfer fee on the Senegalese forward’s head. Read the full story here…

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!