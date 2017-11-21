Liverpool tipped to make £12million move for Wolves enforcer

Liverpool are reportedly considering a January move for an in-form Wolves midfielder when the January transfer window opens.

According to reports in Liberation in his native Morocco, Liverpool have sent scouts to make regular checks on Romain Saiss and Jurgen Klopp has sanctioned a £12million bid to try and prise him from Molineux in January.

Defensive midfielder Saiss has been in fine form for Nuno Espirito Santo’s promotion hopefuls this season, making himself a fixture in the table-toppers’ side as well as establishing himself as a regular for his country. He played a big role in helping his country to defeat Ivory Coast recently, sending them to the 2018 World Cup.

The Reds are likely to find in Wolves a side completely unwilling to negotiate the sale of one of their key players, especially with the club looking a good bet to end their six-year wait to return to the Premier League.

But Klopp is known to be looking adding a defensive midfield lynchpin to his side, and having been linked with the Reds’ former star Javier Mascherano, a move for 27-year-old Saiss could yet be on the cards.

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Naby Keita from RB Leipzig next summer for what will be a club record fee, but any hopes the Reds had of bringing the player to Anfield early appear to have been dashed by the Bundesliga club.

“It would make no sense to allow Naby to join Liverpool earlier,” Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick told Leipziger Volkszeitung.

“We want to qualify for Europe again, and we need Naby for that.”

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.