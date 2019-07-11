Liverpool tipped to make genuine offer for £142million Barcelona star

Liverpool are a genuine option for Phillipe Coutinho this summer if he looks to leave Barcelona, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has endured a tough time in Catalonia and, having admitted as much last month, that has led to several clubs stepping up their interest in the former Reds star.

Manchester United have been spoken of as a potential destination but there are several reasons why the transfer won’t happen – the main one of which is that Coutinho would not consider a move to Old Trafford out of respect for Liverpool.

It also seems extremely unlikely that Coutinho will return to Merseyside despite reports in France previously claiming a surprise return to Anfield was on the cards.

Mundo Deportivo reported in June that sources close to the Brazilian have told them that any reports saying he would return to Liverpool are untrue.

However, that same newspaper on Thursday stated that the Reds ‘could make an offer’ to bring Coutinho back to Merseyside and that they are one option that the playmaker could consider.

Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) adds that Barcelona are open to a sale this summer – with the potential arrivals of both Neymar and Antoine Griezmann at the Camp Nou.

The report continues by saying that if Coutinho left the Catalan giants then his priority would be a return to the Premier League.

