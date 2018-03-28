Liverpool tipped to seal €100m deal as star favours Reds over Real

Liverpool have been handed a major transfer boost as a €100m strike target is set to accept a move to Anfield, reports in Spain claim.

German international Timo Werner has been linked with a big money move away from RB Leipzig in the upcoming summer, with Real Madrid and Manchester United also interested in the striker.

According to the latest report from Don Balon now suggest it looks like being between Liverpool and Real Madrid for the 22-year-old.

They go on to state that out of the two, Werner himself is leaning towards snubbing Real in favour of a switch to Anfield.

German outlet Bild claimed earlier in the week that Leipzig have set a €100million asking price for the former Stuttgart man.

In addition, it was stated on Monday that Jurgen Klopp has not given up hope of signing Werner, and has an £87m bid planned.

Werner indicated recently that he would like to play in England at some point in his career, but seemed to prefer a move to Old Trafford over Anfield.

“Playing in the Premier League is a dream for me,” he told FourFourTwo. “I would like to play for two or three clubs, and Manchester United are one of those clubs.”