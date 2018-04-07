Liverpool to snub Real bid of £44m plus playmaker for Salah

Liverpool are likely to give any Real Madrid proposal to sign Mohamed Salah short shrift, amid claims they are ready to offer £44million plus Isco to land the Egyptian.

The Spanish giants are set for a major revamp to their first-team squad, with Isco one of the players likely to move on after he was said to have fallen out with head coach Zinedine Zidane.

Isco could join the likes of Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Keylor Navas in leaving at the end of the season, while there are also doubts over the futures of Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos too.

Spain star Isco, who has also been linked with Manchester City, is said to be unhappy with his lack of game time this season and wants a new challenge.

The report in Diario Gol claims that Real president Florentino Perez is unhappy with Isco’s complaints and is convinced that a move for Salah would appease the club’s fans.

The Egyptian has scored an incredible 38 goals in all competitions this season, becoming one of European football’s hottest properties in the process.

Liverpool are expected to fight to keep the 25-year-old at Anfield, but Perez hopes that an offer of Isco plus €50m (£44m) would help sweeten any potential deal.

