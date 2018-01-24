Liverpool to battle rivals Everton for £15m West Brom striker

Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton are looking into the possibility of signing West Brom striker Salomon Rondon, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has 18 months remaining on his contract at The Hawthorns and not looking for a move away from the West Midlands as he is settled in the area.

However, The Sun claims Liverpool and Everton are tracking the player who has scored just three goals in 22 Premier League appearances this term.

The report understands that although the Baggies have no intention of selling, they may consider any offers over £15million with the Venezualan’s contract running down.

Rondon was a menace for the Everton defence last weekend but was involved in an accidental clash with James McCarthy that saw the midfielder suffer a broken leg.

The incident left Rondon in tears after he accidentally kicked McCarthy in the leg before offering apologies and best wishes to the Republic of Ireland international as he was stretchered off the pitch.

Meanwhile, the Baggies have been linked with a big move of their own with World Cup winner Andre Schurrle reportedly on Alan Pardew’s radar, with a potential loan deal on the cards.