Liverpool to beat Man Utd to striker with club ready to accept €100m bid

Liverpool and Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of a Bundesliga striker as the club have reportedly set their asking price.

According to the latest report from German outlet Bild, RB Leipzig have set a €100million asking price for 22-year-old striker Timo Werner.

Werner has been in superb form for Die Roten Bullen so far this season, causing several European clubs to be linked with a summer move.

Reports on Monday suggested that despite recent comments from Werner, Jurgen Klopp has not given up hope of signing the German international, and has an £87m bid planned.

The former Stuttgart man indicated recently that he would like to play in England at some point in his career, but seemed to prefer a move to Old Trafford over Anfield.

“Playing in the Premier League is a dream for me,” he told FourFourTwo. “I would like to play for two or three clubs, and Manchester United are one of those clubs.”

Leipzig apparently want to extend his deal – which expires in 2020 – until 2023 before the World Cup starts in Russia.

However, Bild claimed on Monday that Klopp is readying a €100m bid for Werner, which would match the club’s asking price.

