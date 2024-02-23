Liverpool to complete blockbuster transfer, with Bundesliga superstar to ‘follow Xabi Alonso to Anfield’

Liverpool have made Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso their top choice to replace Jurgen Klopp and one of his best players could follow him to Anfield.

The Spanish coach is on the Reds’ managerial shortlist along with other big names such as Brighton’s Roberto de Zerbi and Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim.

Bayern Munich are also keen to bring in Alonso, however, so Liverpool will have to compete with them for his signature.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Liverpool are interested in signing Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old is considered to be one of Europe’s most exciting youngsters and has scored five goals and made nine assists in the Bundesliga this season.

Leverkusen want to keep Wirtz for as long as possible and have reportedly slapped a £111m price tag on his head.

It’s thought that the German international is happy at Leverkusen, but that could change if Alonso, who he has a great relationship with, does leave at the end of the season.

Florian Wirtz to ‘follow’ Alonso to Liverpool

According to respected Bundesliga transfer journalist Christian Falk, Wirtz could potentially follow Alonso to Liverpool. There are plenty of other top clubs interested in him, however.

“A farewell to Alonso could also mean a serious loss in the Leverkusen squad. Florian Wirtz (20) is Alonso’s key player. He has complete freedom under his coach,” Falk wrote in Fact Files.

“For Wirtz it is clear: If Alonso stays, he will stay beyond 2024. But if Alonso goes to Liverpool in the summer, Wirtz could follow him.

“Liverpool already have scouts in the stands in Leverkusen to analyse Wirtz. The Reds have Wirtz on their shopping list.

“However, with a transfer fee of €130 million (£111m), the player would be very expensive.

“There are enough interested parties with Manchester City, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. The player is currently too expensive for FC Bayern.”

With that in mind, we could potentially see a bidding war take place for Wirtz this summer as plenty of clubs think he’ll become a superstar in the future.

If Liverpool do bring in Alonso, they will become the big favourites in the race for the attacking midfielder.

