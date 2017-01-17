Liverpool to ‘defy’ FIFA by playing Joel Matip in FA Cup

Liverpool are reportedly considering going against FIFA’s wishes by playing Joel Matip in their FA Cup replay with Plymouth Argyle.

The Red’s decided not to include the 25-year-old in their 1-1 draw with rivals Manchester United on Sunday after receiving no correspondence from FIFA, and they are still yet to receive the green light from the footballing body.

In September 2015, Matip retired from international football, however, Cameroon still called him up to represent them at this year’s African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Due to this, Liverpool are unable to select the defender until the end of the competition, prompting club officials to contact FIFA to find a solution.

Unfortunately for Klopp, the footballing body have distanced themselves from the situation, declaring that the dispute is to be dealt with by both club and country.

It now leaves the German boss with the difficult decision on whether to play Matip in the Reds’ FA Cup replay with Plymouth away at Home Park, or stick to the rules and wait for a compromise to be struck with Cameroon officials.

Matip, a summer signing from Schalke, has impressed during his short time at Anfield, and while he’s struggled with injury, the defender is an important part of Klopp’s team and his absence will be felt.

The competition is due to finish on February 5, which will mean, if Cameroon reach the final, the defender will potentially miss six further matches, including their crunch match against title rivals Chelsea.