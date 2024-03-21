Liverpool to exploit Nott’m Forest woes with star man ‘set to leave’ for big money; Arsenal, Chelsea also hovering

Murillo is attracting heavyweight interest and Nottingham Forest could reluctantly cash in

Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are among a cluster of gigantic clubs all circling over a Nottingham Forest ace who could be reluctantly sold to balance the books this summer, according to a report.

Nottingham Forest were docked four points on Monday for breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules. The club are expected to appeal, though further pain could be on the horizon even if they overturn or at the very least reduce the deduction.

The Daily Mail state Forest are ‘at risk of breaching financial rules again next season if they don’t sell one of their top stars in the summer.’

Dropping into the Championship would only serve to heighten the need to sell their key players.

But even if they beat the drop, a major exit looks required and per the report, mass interest is expected in three specific stars.

Per the Mail, Forest will have the best chance of generating the higher sums for centre-back Murillo, attacker Morgan Gibbs-White and striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

Today’s update regards Murillo, 21, who has been a revelation in England since his €15m move from Corinthians last summer.

The left-footer has wasted no time establishing himself as guaranteed starter at the City Ground and according to the Mail, the transfer vultures are already circling.

Murillo destined to leave, but big profit expected

From within the Premier League, it’s claimed Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle are all sensing an opportunity to capitalise on Forest’s need to sell. Indeed, the report states Murillo in particular looks ‘set to exit’ at season’s end.

From further afield, the Brazilian has also emerged on the radars of Barcelona and PSG.

It’s acknowledged Forest will be reluctant to part ways with their star defender. However, their need to balance the books will dictate their decisions in the market and Murillo could spark a bidding war.

On the subject of how much Forest can expect to recoup, the Mail did not list a figure.

However, they did state Forest can ‘expect to recoup a significant profit if they were to sell the centre-half.’

As a left-footer, aged only 21 and with Premier League experience in his locker, Murillo would represent a fantastic addition to any of the top clubs’ defensive ranks.

Liverpool may soon need a replacement for Joel Matip who is in line to leave as a free agent this summer. Chelsea are expected to wave goodbye to Thiago Silva, also via free agency, while Newcastle are a man down after Sven Botman suffered an ACL injury.

Arsenal appear to have the lowest need for Murillo out of the English sides named by the Mail.

