Liverpool to face competition from Spurs for £50m USA international

Tottenham are believed to be pondering a move for Borussia Dortmund’s teenage winger Christian Pulisic.

The teenage US international has long been linked with Liverpool but the Daily Telegraph claims they could now face competition from Tottenham after Fulham’s promotion halted any more for Ryan Sessegnon.

Spurs desperately need more attacking options and Pulisic – who can play anywhere behind a striker – could fit the bill; he scored four goals and created five more in the Bundesliga last season.

But the Telegraph conceded: ‘Dortmund currently value Pulisic at around £50million and it remains to be seen whether Spurs or any other Premier League club is prepared to get near to that price.’

That price would make Pulisic the world’s most expensive teenager – he is believed to be Liverpool’s first choice for an attacking signing; they are also said to be interested in signing Nabil Fekir and a defensive midfielder as well as the incoming Naby Keita.

Naby Keita ✅ Nabil Fekir

Alisson

Christian Pulisic 3️⃣ confirmed summer targets. Who else should Liverpool be looking at? — Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) May 28, 2018

