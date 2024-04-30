Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool to gift Arne Slot exceptional £64m signing Klopp craved; Man Utd attacker transfer gets thumbs up

Liverpool could finally sign a world class midfielder Jurgen Klopp labelled ‘top class’, while a Manchester United transfer involving Juventus has ramped up and it’s game over for a Borussia Dortmund icon in the yellow and black – all in Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL TARGET INTER ACE

Liverpool could complete their dream midfield rebuild just as Jurgen Klopp departs by landing an Inter Milan superstar the Reds boss adores, according to a report.

Nicolo Barella, 27, is unquestionably one of world football’s premier midfielders. The all-action Italian was named Serie A midfielder of the year in both the 2020/21 and 2022/23 campaigns. Barella has also been selected in each of the last five Serie A teams of the year.

Liverpool’s admiration of Barella dates back many a year. Indeed, ahead of a Champions League tie between Inter and Liverpool in 2022 – in which Barella missed out through suspension – Jurgen Klopp said: “That Barella is not able to play is not bad for us.

“He’s a really good player, a really good player and I like him a lot.

“He has all the things you want from a midfield player. He is aggressive, he is technical, he can run for ages and all these kinds of things. That’s a top-class player.”

Liverpool heavily scouted Barella leading up to last year’s summer window ahead of the much-anticipated midfield rebuild.

A move did not come to pass, though the story might not end there despite the Reds signing four brand new midfielders last summer.

Thiago Alcantara is expected to leave as a free agent at the end of June and a replacement will be required.

Barella has presided over another magnificent campaign at the San Siro in which he helped Inter storm to the Serie A title. Indeed, Inter wrapped up the league with five games to spare and if they win their remaining four matches, could finish the season with a mammoth 101 points tally.

However, speculation has swirled Inter require a major sale or two to balance the books this summer. Barella is among the club’s most saleable assets and given he’ll enter the final two years of his deal this summer, his future is coming to a crossroads.

Barella can complete Arne Slot’s midfield in new formation

A report out of Spain (as cited by Caught Offside), claims Barella is among the likeliest candidates Inter could axe.

The Italy international has done nothing wrong. On the contrary, his dazzling form means Inter’s financial woes could be solved through his sale alone.

Various reports in Italy have listed Inter’s valuation of Barella anywhere between the €60m-€80m range. Transfermarkt’s best guess is €75m which currently equates to £64m.

Aside from talking up a Barella exit, the Spanish report listed Liverpool as being among those who could swoop for Barella.

Both Manchester clubs as well as Arsenal were mentioned too, but it’s Liverpool – given their well-documented prior interest – who would be favourites.

Incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot generally operates with a 4-2-3-1 formation. Barella would be expected to line up alongside Alexis Mac Allister in the double pivot, with Dominik Szoboszlai freed up to play centrally in the three behind the striker.

MASON GREENWOOD TO JUVENTUS

Mason Greenwood is open to joining Juventus who he sees as a worthy next step in his career. Man Utd realistically hope to generate €25m-€30m from his sale. (Fabiana Della Valle)

Real Madrid are continuing to monitor Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, though as of yet they’ve made no contact with the player or his club. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona hope to offload Clement Lenglet and Ansu Fati in permanent deals this summer. Lenglet (Aston Villa) and Fati (Brighton) are both currently on loan in England. (Sport)

Ajax are keen to re-appoint Erik ten Hag as their new manager if the Dutchman is fired by Man Utd. Ten Hag is Ajax’s No 1 option ahead of the likes of Graham Potter. (Daily Mail)

PSG have abandoned their attempts to sign Marcus Rashford and are instead expected to splash out up to £111m on the signing of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. (i news)

DORTMUND ICON LEAVING

Marco Reus is primed to leave Borussia Dortmund as a free agent this summer. Reus is dissatisfied with his lack of minutes this season and won’t pen fresh terms if they’re offered. (BILD)

Antonio Conte greatly prefers re-joining Juventus rather than accepting managerial roles at AC Milan or Napoli. Juventus could sack current boss Max Allegri after falling way short of Inter Milan in Serie A this season. (Rudy Galetti & various)

Bayern Munich plan to offer Ralf Rangnick a three-year contract in the hopes he’ll agree to succeed Thomas Tuchel as manager. (Sky Germany)

Rangnick will not have to do without electric winger Leroy Sane at Bayern after the club took their first steps towards agreeing a contract extension. Sane, 28, is open to penning fresh terms. (Sky Germany)

Sergi Roberto is in talks to extend his contract at Barcelona. Xavi’s U-turn on leaving the club is a key factor why. (Fabrizio Romano)

Lille boss Paulo Fonseca is a key target for West Ham if they decide to part ways with David Moyes. (Rudy Galetti – TEAMtalk exclusive)

BARCELONA, ATLETICO SWAP PLANS

Atletico Madrid would prefer to sell Joao Felix outright rather than sanction a second loan spell to Barcelona. The idea of a swap deal that would send Ferran Torres to Atletico is being considered. (Sport)

Inter Milan are pressing ahead with their attempts to sign Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Bento. The 24-year-old has given priority to Inter and would cost around €20m to sign. (Corriere dello Sport)

Atletico will lower their transfer demands when attempting to offload Angel Correa at season’s end. They had initially hoped to collect €35m-€40m amid rumours of a lucrative sale to Saudi Arabia in January, though ‘that number will be lowered this summer.’ (Football Espana)

Emre Can has revealed he “almost signed on two occasions” for French giant PSG. The first was in 2018 when leaving Liverpool and the second in 2020 when departing Juventus. Can’s Borussia Dortmund square off against PSG in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday night. (Emre Can speaking to L’Equipe)

Juventus are keen on signing PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte and are ‘likely’ to open talks. (Gazzetta dello Sport)