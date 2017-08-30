Liverpool ask Barcelona for one final favour over £148m Coutinho

Liverpool will allow Philippe Coutinho to complete a reported £148million transfer to Barcelona this week – but have asked the La Liga giants to announce the deal as late as possible into the window.

That’s because the Reds are hoping to push through a deal to sign either Thomas Lemar, or failing that, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as the Brazilian’s replacement.

Coutinho has been chased by Barcelona all summer, but having rejected three of their bids, it is expected that a fourth – for an eye-watering £148million – will be accepted.

That comes despite the Reds issuing a statement on August 11, stating the player would not be allowed to leave for any price.

“We wish to offer clarity as regards our position on a possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho,” it read. “The club’s definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes.”

However, with the player’s mood at an all-time low and with Liverpool in the belief that there would be little point in keeping an unhappy player, a change of heart has seen them sanction the player’s sale, according to Duncan Castles, writing for Yahoo Sports.

‘Philippe Coutinho has been told he will be a Barcelona player before the end of this week after Liverpool agreed a British and Spanish record transfer fee for the Brazil international. Barca will pay up to €160million for the attacking midfielder if all performance-related variables are met,’ Castles writes.

The Reds hope to sugarcoat the expected departure of their star man, however, by pushing through a deal for Lemar.

The Reds have held talks with Monaco over Lemar, with various rumours of a big-money bid and the offer of Divock Origi on loan as part of the move, though it remains to be seen if it will prove to be enough.

However, armed with the Coutinho cash, Liverpool themselves may have to spend in excess of £80million to convince Monaco to sell.

Should their efforts fail – and it’s unlikely the Reds will go beyond £80m – it’s believed a deal for Oxlade-Chamberlain could be sanctioned with the player reportedly preferring a move to Anfield ahead of Chelsea.