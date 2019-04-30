Liverpool to hand Klopp favourite 12-month contract extension

Liverpool are reportedly ready to hand fit-again midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a new Anfield contract.

The England star will sign a 12-month extension, just days after he made a return to first-team action following a long-term knee injury.

It will take Oxlade-Chamberlain up until 2023 and is a strong show of faith from Jurgen Klopp in the 25-year-old, who spent more than a year on the sidelines after suffering the injury against Roma in last season’s Champions League semis.

The former Arsenal star made an emotional return to the side on Friday night when he came on as a substitute in Liverpool’s 5-0 home win over Huddersfield, with Klopp left beaming afterwards: “He’s an outstanding guy. We’re all so happy for him.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain also thanked the Liverpool fans for their support during his lengthy absence, insisting that he will come back better and stronger.

He wrote on social media: “Thank you to everyone who helped to get me back on the pitch, all of the staff at the club and my team-mates too. Also a big thank you to you, the fans, for supporting me in some of my darkest times as a player. The reception I got tonight is something I’ll remember for life. Thank you.”

Liverpool are now expected to include Oxlade-Chamberlain in the squad which travels to Spain for Wednesday night’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Barcelona.

