Liverpool to land €100m Barcelona star on 2-yr loan as Fekir alternative

Barcelona are reportedly ready to allow winger Ousmane Dembele to leave on loan – with Liverpool at the front of the queue for his signature.

The Reds are still looking for a midfield playmaker after a move for Lyon star Nabil Fekir appeared to fall through over the weekend.

That has led to Jurgen Klopp weighing up potential alternatives to the France international, and it would appear that the Reds are ready to resurrect a move for a former target.

The Daily Mirror claims Barca will allow former Dortmund star Dembele to make a temporary exit after just one season at the Nou Camp.

The 21-year-old struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular with the Catalan giants after suffering a hamstring injury that ruled him out for four months, although he did show some flashes of his potential towards the end of the campaign.

Dembele would provide direct cover for Mo Salah and Sadio Mane at Anfield, although some media outlets claim that the attacker is being brought to the club as a potential replacement for Real Madrid target Salah.

