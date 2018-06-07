Liverpool to land top €70m target as shock Serie A switch is mooted

Liverpool have been handed a major boost to their hopes of landing top goalkeeper target Alisson after a shock Serie A switch was mooted.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been chasing the Roma star for months now and Liverpool’s need for a new stopper became even more apparent after Loris Karius’ Champions League final nightmare.

However, it had appeared that Real Madrid were frontunners for the Brazilian before the Anfield outfit stepped their chase after events in Kiev.

The report on Corriere della Sera claims that super agent Mino Raiola has offered Gianluigi Donnarumma to fellow Italian outfit Roma to offset the potential loss of Alisson.

Donnarumma, 19, has emerged as one of the world’s most talented young stoppers and played in every single Serie A game for the Rossoneri this season, despite his tender age.

However, it would appear that Milan are willing to let the player leave and Raiola has discussed the matter during talks about Ajax striker Justin Kluivert’s move to the Giallorossi.

The only spanner in the works would be if Roma can afford Donnarumma as they are keen to respect FFP rulings.

Either way it would appear that Alisson will be joining either Liverpool or Real, although the Reds will have been boosted by the news that their Spanish rivals could be about to make a move for Atletico stopper Jan Oblak instead.

Liverpool attacker Firmino, meanwhile, has admitted that he has had discussions with his Brazil team-mate about a move to Merseyside during their World Cup preparations.

“Yes, he asked me and I hope he can come, but I know he has other proposals,” Firmino was quoted as saying by Mediaset journalist Andersinho Marques, when asked about Alisson.

