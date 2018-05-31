Liverpool to launch surprise £40m swoop for unsettled Chelsea star

Liverpool are being tipped to rival Real Madrid for Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois this summer, according to reports in the Italian media.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to make the signing of a new No 1 a top priority for the Reds this summer and has been heavily linked with moves for Roma’s Alisson Becker, AC Milan stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak.

However, GianlucadiMarzio.com reckons Klopp will now turn his attentions closer to home – with Courtois now very much on the German’s radar.

The Belgian’s future at Stamford Bridge has been under the spotlight in recent months after he reportedly told the Blues he will not extend his contract, which is due to expire in the summer of 2019.

And it seems Chelsea may look to sell Courtois now, rather than lose him on a free next year, with a fee of £40million likely to tempt the Blues into selling the 26-year-old.

And while Real Madrid were thought to be leading the chase – Courtois’ children are based in Madrid following his time playing in the city for Atletico – di Marzio claims a switch to Liverpool could yet convince him to stay in the Premier League.

It’s suggested the Belgian has made his mind up to leave Chelsea, who despite winning the FA Cup, wants to move on following the Blues’ failure to qualify for the Champions League.

It’s reported that his refusal to sign an extension will force Chelsea to sell now rather than lose their big-money asset for nothing in a years time.

The Blues would obviously prefer to sell overseas rather than directly strengthen a potential title rival, but the report reckons they could have their hand forced if Courtois makes it known that a move to Anfield is his preferred choice.

However, when discussing his future back in February, the player seemed intent on returning to Madrid.

“My personal situation is related to the city of Madrid,” Courtois said.

“My two children live there with their mum. I have my daughter every day on FaceTime. She often tells me that she misses me. My son is still too small to communicate like that.

“Whenever I have the opportunity, I try to return to Spain. As a situation, it is not always easy. Yes, my heart is in Madrid. It is logical and understandable.”

