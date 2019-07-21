Liverpool are reportedly readying an offer to sign Augsburg left-back Philipp Max.

Jurgen Klopp is seeking a new full-back to provide cover and competition for Andrew Robertson this summer following Alberto Moreno’s free transfer switch to Villarreal.

The club has been linked with Real Betis’ Junior Firpo, but the €50m exit clause placed on the Spain Under-21 star looks beyond Liverpool, given any new arrival is likely to play second fiddle to Robertson.

However, Max presents a far more viable option for Liverpool, given his current €20m valuation.

Over the past three seasons, one-time Manchester United target Max has contributed seven goals and 16 assists in 88 Bundesliga appearances, and with a valuation of around €20m, he could prove a smart acquisition for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

And while Catalan publication Sport suggested earlier in the week that Liverpool were watching the player, the Sunday Express goes one step further by claiming Liverpool are ready to make an official approach.

The report claims that the 25-year-old attack-minded player has attracted Liverpool’s attention, while his relatively low asking price means that Barcelona “are facing a lot of competition” to sign him.

Barcelona are in a hurry to find a player to rotate with Jordi Alba, and it is suggested that they want a new signing in place by next week – which will either be Max, or Wolfsburg’s Jerome Roussillon, who has a slightly higher valuation.

Max is under contract at Augsburg – who came 15th in the German top flight last season – until 2022, but could be looking to make the step up after progressing well in recent seasons.

