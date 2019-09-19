Liverpool are reportedly ready to step up their interest in signing Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz in the January transfer window.

The Reds lost 2-0 against Napoli in their opening Champions League game on Tuesday night, with Ruiz causing problems for them without and having a double effort superbly saved by Adrian in the first half.

Ruiz joined Napoli in 2018 after spending 14 years with Real Betis, with the Serie A club paying £27m for his signature.

The 23-year-old, who has been capped twice by Spain, scored five goals and provided four assists in Serie A last season and has started this campaign in similar form.

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are also said to be monitoring the players’s progress, while it’s reported that Manchester United could also rival the Reds for the player’s signature.

Liverpool have depth and quality in their midfield, but Jurgen Klopp is said to be impressed by Ruiz’s ability to play in a defensive or attacking role – with the player seemingly being viewed as a long-term replacement for James Milner.

However, given Ruiz’s fine start to life in Naples, Liverpool will reportedly have to pay at least double the £27m Napoli did to get their man.

