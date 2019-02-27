Liverpool to make move for €55m Bundesliga star but player has other ideas

Liverpool are plotting an official approach to sign Bundesliga hotshot Luka Jovic, according to the latest reports from Spain.

Jovic, 21, is enjoying the most prolific season of his career to date, and is currently the Bundesliga’s top scorer with 15 goals this term.

The Serbia international striker, who is in the second season of a two-year loan from Portuguese giants Benfica, has attracted the interest of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, but recent reports have suggested Barcelona are at the front of the queue for the forward.

Frankfurt have an option to buy Jovic from Benfica for just €6m this summer, and could look to turn a quick profit by immediately selling him on for around €60m.

The report claims that interested parties aren’t keen on paying the full asking price, with €35m seen as a more realistic price.

Spanish outlet Don Balon have provided an update on the situation, claiming that Liverpool are plotting an official approach for Jovic.

He has apparently been told he can leave his parent club Benfica for €55million, but the player seemingly has his heart set on a move to Barcelona.