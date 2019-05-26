Liverpool to make opening offer of €25m for La Liga defender

Liverpool will go head to head with local rivals Everton for the signing of a Real Sociedad defender this summer, according to reports in Spain.

The player in question is Diego Llorente, who made 20 starts in La Liga this season as Sociedad secured a top half finish. A former Real Madrid youngster, the 25-year-old has a €50m release clause, but could leave for much cheaper.

According to AS, via Sport Witness, Liverpool are ready to make an opening offer of €25m for the Spaniard, who has two caps for his national team.

Newcastle United and Everton are also interested in Llorente, who can also operate as a defensive midfielder. However, the Spanish source says it is Liverpool where he could end up, with his agent apparently opening communications with the club. However, Sociedad deny any offers have been received yet.

It is believed that the Basque club want a minimum of €30m for the man they signed from Madrid in 2017.

