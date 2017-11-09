Liverpool to make demand for £85m star if Atletico pursue Reds attacker

Liverpool could hit Atletico Madrid with an unlikely transfer demand of their own if the La Liga side follow up with their reported interest in Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has proved a brilliant signing for the Reds since arriving from Roma in a club-record £36.9million deal, with our Monday Verdict this week highlighting his impact at Anfield.

Salah has scored 12 goals in 17 appearances since making the move from Italy but reports in Spain this week have suggested Atleti are preparing to launch a £50million move for the Egyptian speedster when the transfer window reopens in January.

However, while Marca expect Liverpool to laugh off any Atleti offer for Salah, it’s been claimed Liverpool could make an outlandish proposal of their own to counter their interest, by demanding Antoine Griezmann as part of any deal.

Griezmann hasn’t been in the best form for Atletico this season and reports circulated earlier in the week that he could be allowed to leave in January after three senior Atleti players expressed their frustrations with him.

Griezmann is yet to be seriously mentioned as a Liverpool target, and with the player strongly linked with both Barcelona and Manchester United, any move to Liverpool would come as a major surprise.

The France star has scored just twice in La Liga this season, but was pictured earlier this season on Griezmann’s Twitter feed posing with a Liverpool shirt alongside Daniel Sturridge.