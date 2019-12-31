Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with Sevilla over a potential £65m deal to sign talented defender Diego Carlos – a man Jurgen Klopp wants as Virgil van Dijk’s long-term partner at the heart of defence.

Dutchman Van Dijk has been a revelation during his two years at Anfield, helping the club win three trophies and playing a leading role in their march to what appears to be Premier League title success this season.

However, Klopp remains undecided on the best person to partner Van Dijk, and while the likes of Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren have all enjoyed periods in the side and impressed alongside him, all three are prone to injuries and none have been able to knuckle down and cement a regular shirt.

Matip remains on the sidelines until later next month with the defender struggling to recover from a troublesome knee injury.

As such, Klopp is keen to address a perceived chink in his side’s armour and reports in Spain claim he has targeted a deal for Carlos.

The Brazilian has impressed since a bargain £13.5m switch from Nantes over the summer, and the £65m exit clause they placed in his deal, suddenly looks vulnerable.

And according to Spanish publication Eldesmarque, Liverpool have already tabled a £65m offer for his services in an effort to bring the 26-year-old to Anfield.

As per the report, however, Real Madrid are also keen on the centre-half, having identified Carlos as a long-term successor to Sergio Ramos in the heart of the defence.

It’s claimed any deal will likely wait until the summer, but Liverpool hope to get in there early by opening talks with Sevilla – currently third in the LaLiga table – early.

The Reds are likely to have a quiet January, with Takumi Minamino already having signed in a bargain £7.25m deal.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are reported to be also scouting an impressive English full-back, currently pulling up trees in Holland with Vitesse Arnhem. Read all about it here.