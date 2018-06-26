Liverpool to miss long-term Brazilian attacking target as Lazio table offer

Liverpool are in danger of missing out on long-term target Luan after Lazio made an offer to sign the Brazilian.

The 25-year-old, who plays his football with Gremio, has been watched by the Reds on multiple occasions since Jurgen Klopp’s appointment though a concrete approach has never been forthcoming.

That was partially due to Luan’s reluctance to leave his country, but reports in Brazil claim he is now believed to be keen on a switch to Europe.

Liverpool, who recently saw efforts to land Nabil Fekir fail due to a disagreement over a long-standing knee issue, have been tipped to launch a bid for Luan, while Inter Milan are also said to be keen.

However, Rome-based outlet Citta Celeste claims it is Lazio who have made a move to sign the forward. They claim the Biancocelesti have submitted an initial bid of €15m for the player; an approach they claim has been rejected.

The report states that Gremio are holding out for a fee closer to €25m – and interest from Liverpool and Inter could yet see them achieve closer to their asking price.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will firm up their interest in the player, who has 55 goals in 210 appearances during his career, especially given any chance of resurrecting a deal for Fekir appear to be drifting further away.

