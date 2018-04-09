Liverpool to offer Man Utd star shock three-year Anfield deal

Liverpool are reportedly considering making a shock summer move for out of favour Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

The Belgian international is out of contract this summer and L’Equipe reports that the Reds could offer him a three-year contract as they look for a replacement for Emre Can.

There is also interest from Monaco, PSG and Turkish clubs in the 30-year-old, who looks set to depart Old Trafford five years after joining from Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals Everton.

Chinese clubs could also provide a new home for the much-maligned star as Fellaini weighs up his options for his next destination.

Jurgen Klopp has already landed RB Leipzig star Naby Keita for next season but is looking to strengthen his central midfield department, given that Can is also a free agent and has been strongly tipped to move to either Juventus or Bayern Munich.