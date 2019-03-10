Liverpool are reportedly ready to hand Virgil van Dijk a new contract worth £200,000 a week in order to fend off interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Van Dijk has been the Premier League’s outstanding performer this season in a Reds side which has kept countless league clean sheets and conceded very few goals.

The way he has led Liverpool and performed to a high level all season has prompted talk of a potential switch to LaLiga, with both Real and Barca looking for defensive reinforcements.

Indeed, Real Madrid are planning a mass overhaul following their first calamitous post-Cristiano Ronaldo season and could even try and land Van Dijk to replace skipper Sergio Ramos.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are in the market for a centre-back and see Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt, 19, as a young prospect who could develop into a world-class talent, but Van Dijk’s superb campaign has not gone unnoticed.

Van Dijk’s current contract is worth around £125,000 a week and expires in June 2023, but the new one will jump to £200,000 a week – the same level as the club’s best-paid player, Mo Salah.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!