Liverpool to open talks with star man Salah over new deal

Liverpool are set to offer star winger Mohamed Salah a new deal, and have reportedly received encouraging signs.

The 25-year-old moved to Anfield from Roma for £34million last summer and has been an instant success, scoring 31 goals in all competitions.

Real Madrid have been linked with a big-money summer swoop for the Egypt international as president Florentino Perez eyes a squad overhaul.

However, IndyKaila claims that Liverpool will offer the Egypt international a bumper new deal in order to make sure they keep their star man.

It is also claimed that Salah is ‘very happy’ with the club and would be willing to sign a new deal, suggesting negotiations could be concluded fairly swiftly.

“Liverpool to start new contract talks with Mo Salah. The player is very happy at Anfield & is ready to sign a new contract,” IndyKaila tweeted.

Salah could potentially be one of three Liverpool stars to sign new deals, with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane tipped to extend.

