Liverpool to ‘pay what it takes’ for Mbappe – on one condition

Liverpool are reportedly willing to spend whatever fee required to sign Kylian Mbappe – if the striker signals his interest in playing in the Premier League.

The Monaco teenager has emerged as one of Europe’s most-wanted players after netting 26 goals in 44 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions this season.

The likes of PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all been linked with his signature, while Arsenal and Liverpool are also reported to have solid interest in the France international.

That’s despite Monaco reportedly seeking around €125million (£109million) for the player’s signature – which would easily break the £89.3m world record Manchester United set to sign Paul Pogba last summer.

And while the player is thought to have made a move to Real Madrid his preference, The Times insist Liverpool’s interest in Mbappe is genuine and they claim the Reds are “prepared to lead the bidding to sign him if they receive any encouragement from the France striker that he sees the next phase of his career in England”.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce continues: “Liverpool’s interest is genuine.

“Mbappe is considered a game-changing target, given that Liverpool’s focus has not been on signing a striker this summer. There has been no official bid to Monaco, despite claims yesterday in Marca, the Spanish newspaper, that Liverpool had a second offer, this time of €100 million (£87.7 million), rebuffed by the French club.”

While Liverpool have not commented on the speculation, it’s claimed it is unlikely the Anfield hierarchy would sanctioned a bid unless they were sure Mbappe wanted to move to Merseyside.

And while a deal for Mbappe looks unlikely at this stage, Liverpool are at least ensuring that they feature in the conversations the player will have with his representatives should he opt to leave Monaco.