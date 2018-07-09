Liverpool to pounce as Juve quote discounted £22m fee for Croatian

Juventus are reported to have told Liverpool they can sign unwanted forward Marko Pjaca if they meet their €25million asking price.

The Italian champions – who presented Emre Can before the media on Monday – are looking to boost their transfer kitty ahead of the sensational arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

As a result, reports in Italy claim Juventus are planning an overhaul of their squad and are ready to allow a number of fringe stars to move on.

And with the club still hoping to fund a move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Pjaca is one of the players told he will be allowed to move on.

Il Gazzetta dello Sport claims Liverpool have made an initial enquiry for the Croatia midfielder – and have been far from dissuaded by Juve’s modest €25m (£22million) asking price, having initially expected to be quoted around €30million for the World Cup star.

Pjaca, who best known for playing on the wing, but also comfortable in midfield, spent the second half of last season on loan with Schalke in the Bundesliga, where he made six appearances scoring two goals.

The 23-year-old would be a useful addition to Jurgen Klopp as he looks to bolster his side ahead of a bid for Premier League and Champions League glory.

Pjaca started his career at Lokomotiva in his native Croatia and has 42 goals in 175 career appearances to date.

The Reds have already brought in Naby Keita and Fabinho, while they were also linked with a move to sign Harry Maguire earlier on Monday.

And speaking at the weekend, Klopp insisted the club were working hard to further bolster their squad this summer.

“Yes, I am happy [with the squad]. And the work [on more signings] is always going on, that’s how it is,” he told the club’s official website. “Why should we stop until the window is closing?

“It’s all good in the moment. We will see what happens and I will not, and don’t want to, say it looks a little bit better in that department or this department.

“If all the players are coming back and healthy from the World Cup then we have already a really, really good team and that’s the only thing I need to know.

“What happens on the other side, we will see, but we don’t finish thinking about it before the last day of the window.”

