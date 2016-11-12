Liverpool ‘reignite £26m interest in Gladbach midfielder’

Liverpool will launch a new bid to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud when the transfer window reopens in January, according to reports in the German media.

The Reds failed in a bid to sign the Germany Under-21 international over the summer, with Gladbach insisting they wouldn’t allow any more of their top talents to leave after Granit Xhaka’s transfer to Arsenal.

But according to German outlet Die Express, Jurgen Klopp remains keen on the 20-year-old, and the Reds could make a £26million bid in the winter transfer window.

Tony Barrett, writing for JOE earlier this season, revealed more on Klopp’s interest.

“Mahmoud Dahoud had won Klopp’s admiration as a result of his performances in the Bundesliga and the Liverpool manager had wanted to add him to his midfield options at Anfield,” he wrote.

“His interest, though, was thwarted by Borussia Monchengladbach who refused to countenance Dahoud’s sale during a summer in which they had already lost Granit Xhaka to Arsenal.

“But all that has done is delay the 20-year-old’s departure, particularly as he has now entered the final the final two years of his contract. Given they have spent much of this summer in talks with his agent, Reza Fazeli, over a new contract for Emre Can, whom he also represents, Liverpool remain in the box seat to sign Dahoud in the future.”

The Reds have also been linked with Schalke star Max Meyer, though Tottenham appear to be in the box seat should he leave the Royal Blues, having had a bid rejected in the summer.