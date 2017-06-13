Liverpool to resume talks over Salah as deal inches ever closer

Liverpool will resume negotiations with Roma on Tuesday after being given encouragement they will accept a compromise deal for the Egyptian winger.

The Reds have been in talks over a deal for the Egyptian over the past two weeks, but it seemed the deal was on the rocks after Roma rejected Liverpool’s initial bid of £28million.

It was claimed at the time that Roma valued the player at anything between £36m – £40million – a fee Liverpool were seemingly unwilling to pay.

However, Roma are reported to have contacted the Reds to inform them a compromise can be discussed – with reports suggesting the Reds could land the player for a fee of £35million, though the discussions will centre around how much of the money will be a downpayment and how much of it will be made up of installments and add-ons.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport believes an agreement is closer than ever to being finalised and that it will be announced after the international break. Egypt played Tunisia on Sunday night and the former Chelsea star has returned to the Italian capital where it is said Salah and his agent have spoken with Roma to confirm his wish to leave.

Roma are also bound by FIFA Financial Fair-Play regulations and must balance their books by the end of the month.

The sale of Salah would ensure they comply with the restrictions imposed on them, which is partly why they’re willing to compromise with the Reds over the fee.

Salah scored 19 and assisted 15 goals in all competitions last season. He missed just three games due to an ankle injury.

Furthermore, reports on Monday stated that the Giallorossi are already preparing for life without Salah by targeting Malmo frontman Teddy Bergqvist as his replacement.

The 18-year-old has a contract until December 2017 and the Swedish Under-19 ace fits the profile that new Roma sporting director Monchi wants to bring to the capital.