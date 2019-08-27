Liverpool are reportedly prioritising new contract talks for Joel Matip amid fears the in-form defender could agree a pre-contract agreement to move overseas in January.

The Cameroon international has been outstanding for the Reds alongside Virgil van Dijk so far this season and appears to have ousted Joe Gomez as first choice alongside the Dutch giant at the heart of Liverpool’s back four

But the 28-year-old – a free transfer signing from Schalke in summer 2016 – finds himself out of contract at Anfield next year, and according to Football Insider, the Reds are growing increasingly concerned that the player could look to sort himself a lucrative free transfer move in the new year.

That’s because Matip will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club from January 1 and, as per the report, Liverpool are looking to hold urgent talks with his representatives in a bid to secure his future to Anfield for the long term.

As such, with the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain recently signing a new long-term deal at Anfield, securing Matip down to a new deal has become an area of immediate priority for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The defender is enjoying perhaps the best performances of his career at the moment, and has been an ever-present in the Premier League so far this season, while he also featured in the Super Cup final win over Chelsea on penalties earlier this month.

Liverpool director of football Michael Edwards is hoping, as a result, to meet with Matip’s agent as soon as possible, and there’s a good chance the defender – who has made a total of 102 appearances for the Reds during his time at Anfield – will be offered a significant pay rise to reflect his status in the side.

