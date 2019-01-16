Liverpool to scout Italian hotshot in Serie A this weekend

Jurgen Klopp will reportedly send Liverpool scouts to Italy this weekend to run the rule over Ciro Immobile.

The Lazio frontman was linked with Tottenham and Man Utd last summer, but the 28-year-old stayed put in Rome with the forward penning a new contract on October 1 – tying him to the club until 2023.

The former Torino star has been Lazio’s top scorer for the last two years and he was the joint-top scorer in Serie A last term with 29 goals.

Now Klopp has ordered his scouts to watch the Italy international in Sunday’s game against Napoli, according to Anfield Press.

Coincidentally Napoli are also keen on the player, according to Tuttosport although a move from either Napoli or Liverpool will probably have to wait until the end of the season.

TRANSFER NEWS – Liverpool have sent a scout out to Italy to watch Ciro Immobile play for Lazio against Napoli on Sunday. Would you like to see him at Anfield?#LFC pic.twitter.com/St2lKF1Nyv — Anfield Press (@AnfieldPress) January 16, 2019

Calciomercato claim Lazio will keep Immobile until the end of the campaign before making a final decision about his future.

Immobile’s new improved contract is worth €3.2m a season, but the player, who Transfermarkt claim is worth €50m has no release clause in his deal.