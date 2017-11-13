Liverpool want former star, plus Goretzka, if Coutinho moves on

Liverpool could reportedly move for one of their former midfielders, if Philippe Coutinho completes a move to Barcelona.

The Brazilian has been heavily tipped to move to the Nou Camp in January, with the Reds having rejected three moves for his services over the summer.

Barcelona’s proposed move for the Brazil star – who should make his return from injury as England face the Samba stars at Wembley on Tuesday – comes despite Coutinho admitting he was “content” in the Premier League.

However, with reports suggesting Liverpool could finally sell for a fee of around £104million, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been tipped to spend the money on two quality additions.

According to the Daily Star, Klopp will move for AC Milan midfielder Suso, who left Anfield in 2015 in a €1.3million move to the San Siro.

Since his Anfield departure, Suso has become one of the club’s leading lights, often seeing himself linked with a return to England, with Tottenham among his admirers.

The Spaniard, 23, recently signed a new five-year deal at the San Siro, tying him to the club until 2022. Tellingly, however, his new deal only contains a release of £35million – a fee hardly likely to scare Liverpool.

As well as a possible deal for Suso, Liverpool are also expected to sign Leon Goretzka. Reports on Monday suggesting the Schalke star has agreed a move to Anfield in January.