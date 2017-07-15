Liverpool to smash Bundesliga record as Keita deal hopes grow

Liverpool are reportedly set to contact RB Leipzig once again to make a fresh bid of £65million for Naby Keita.

The Reds have made the all-action Guinea midfielder their top target this summer and saw an opening bid of £57million turned down by the Bundesliga side.

While Leipzig are determined to resist all offers for Keita, there is a growing belief that the improved offer for Keita will break their resolve.

The player is determined to quit the club and move to Anfield, and on Friday morning it was claimed a move to Anfield was ‘inevitable’ after he rejected Leipzig’s offer of an improved contract.

Furthermore, reports in Germany on Friday night stressed that while sporting director Ralf Rangnick is adamant Keita is not for sale, Leipzig’s hierarchy are no longer as steadfast in their determination to keep the player as they were earlier in the summer.

And this looks to have prompted Liverpool into action, with the Liverpool Echo‘s James Pearce claiming that they are set to make a new approach.

Pearce reports that “the hope is that a fee of around £65million will convince the Bundesliga outfit to do business.”

AIPS media journalist Chris Williams also claimed Keita is determined to join the Reds, saying on Twitter: “Keita is desperate to move Liverpool but RB Leipzig will not move on their “not for sale” stance.

“RB Leipzig may deal at an improved figure. Balance in favour of a LFC move has tipped.”

He added: “It could be a “formality” now that Keita moves to Liverpool during this window according to some within the German club.”

Keita made 31 Bundesliga appearances for Leipzig last season, scoring eights goals and currently contracted to the club until 2020.

Leipzig were said to value Keita at £70million, but a £65million switch would comfortably break Bundesliga’s transfer record, which is currently stands at £55million Manchester City paid to sign Kevin de Bruyne from Wolfsburg in 2015.