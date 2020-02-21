Liverpool are preparing to break their transfer record “discreetly” and ‘under the radar’ ahead of the summer window, with former winger Steve McManaman tipping the Reds to wrap up the signing of Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder burst onto the scene in 2016/17, but enjoyed his best year to date in 2018/19, scoring 20 goals and registering four assists in all competitions.

That sparked interest in the exciting young talent from around Europe with Liverpool said to be one of the clubs who have shown an interest, while Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been heavily linked.

But McManaman thinks Jurgen Klopp’s side will look to do business under the radar and suggests talks over a deal for Havertz could well be already underway.

“We’ll have to wait and see; he’s a young player with plenty to improve on, who might be the type of player that Liverpool are looking at rather than a fully-fledged superstar,” McManaman said when quizzed about Havertz.

“Liverpool do a lot of their transfer business discreetly, and a lot of the other players were bought when we didn’t know it was happening, such as the likes of Alisson Becker and Fabinho, while Virgil van Dijk was very much the exception.

“They’re very low key when it comes to signing players they want in the summer, that’s why I take transfer rumours at the moment with a pinch of salt – and if Liverpool want to do business then they’re not going to tell anyone else about it. They’ll try and get it done before anybody else knows.”

Some reports suggested the Reds saw a bid for the player turned down for Havertz last summer, while Leverkusen were also said to be expecting a bid from the Premier League leaders for their prized possession in January, though that never materialised.

Voller admits Havertz could leave in summer

Up until now the German club have managed to keep the exciting young talent at the BayArena.

He said: “I am glad that we still held [on to Kai Havertz] this year.

“We’ll see how it looks in summer. He still has a contract until 2022 – these are, of course, the classic facts.

“There was already interest in the summer, but we told him that it would be good for him to stay with us for another year. And that was the right decision.”

Due to his contract still having over two years to run, Leverkusen would be in a strong position to bring in a hefty transfer fee should they decide to sell, with a figure of around £85million believed to be the asking price.