Liverpool are ready to submit their ‘final’ and decisive bid as part of a dazzling double coup, while PSG have dropped a huge hint regarding Manuel Ugarte to Manchester United and Tottenham have announced a £30m signing – all in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL RAMP UP TWO SIGNINGS

Arne Slot is closing in on his first signing as Liverpool manager, while TEAMtalk can reveal a second move involving a Premier League defender is taking shape following positive talks.

Liverpool’s primary goal this summer was to sign a new No 6 and their search took them to Real Sociedad and Martin Zubimendi.

However, after the 25-year-old reneged on his verbal agreement with Richard Hughes, Liverpool elected to abandon their midfielder hunt as opposed to signing a secondary option.

With that avenue closed, the Reds’ attention has turned to ensuring Liverpool can field one of the world’s best goalkeepers throughout the rest of the 2020s and beyond.

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. The 23-year-old is open to joining Liverpool despite the fact he’ll not dislodge Alisson Becker as the regular starter until 2025, 2026 or perhaps even further into the future.

Liverpool’s plan is to sign Mamardashvili, though the Georgian won’t officially become a Liverpool player until 2025.

Mamardashvili will be loaned from Valencia to Bournemouth for the 2024/25 campaign to gain Premier League experience.

He’ll then join Liverpool next summer at which point the Reds will have a major decision to make between Alisson and Mamardashvili.

Valencia hope to collect €40m from the sale of their world class goalkeeper. Reports in Spain state Liverpool have already seen one bid rejected.

Liverpool to submit decisive Mamardashvili bid; Wolves deal next

But per a fresh update from AS, Liverpool will now thunder in with a ‘final’ and decisive offer much closer to Valencia’s asking price.

The expectation is that when the bid is received, it will be accepted.

Elsewhere, links between Liverpool and Wolves left-back, Rayan Ait-Nouri, have re-emerged.

TEAMtalk sources have subsequently been able to confirm the Algeria international, 23, is a wanted man at Anfield.

Liverpool’s interest stems from the fact Andy Robertson is now the wrong side of 30 and the club must begin planning for the future sooner rather than later.

If signed, Ait-Nouri would battle with Robertson for the starting role before going on to succeed the Scot as the regular starter further down the line.

TEAMtalk can confirm Liverpool’s interest in Ait-Nouri is concrete and positive talks with the player’s camp have been held.

Reports elsewhere have stated Wolves would look to collect £40m before greenlighting a sale.

PSG HINT ON UGARTE TO MAN UTD

Man Utd’s move for Manuel Ugarte is “absolutely on” and PSG have dropped a huge clue a transfer is ready to be made by excluding the midfielder from their Ligue 1 opener with Le Havre tonight. (Fabrizio Romano)

Man Utd have held talks with Burnley regarding the transfer of Sander Berge. The 26-year-old is a back-up option in case United fail to sign €60m-rated No 1 target, Manuel Ugarte. (Sky Sports)

Atletico Madrid want the sale of Joao Felix to Chelsea and acquisition of Conor Gallagher wrapped up by Wednesday (August 21). (AS)

Barcelona are favourites to sign Kingsley Coman who Bayern Munich are willing to offload. PSG and Arsenal have also been linked, but Barca are frontrunners to secure a loan agreement. (Mundo Deportivo)

Hoffenheim have successfully hijacked Leicester City’s move for Adam Hlozek. The Bayer Leverkusen attacker will join Hoffenheim in a permanent transfer worth roughly €18m plus add-ons. (Sky Germany)

Brighton have put an offer in the €8m-€10m range on the table for PSV Eindhoven defender, Olivier Boscagli. The bid has been rejected by PSV. (Voetbal International)

Besiktas, Panathinaikos, AEK Athens and clubs in Saudi Arabia have all enquired into the signing of free agent Xherdan Shaqiri. The Swiss forward recently saw his Chicago Fire contract terminated by mutual consent. (Florian Plettenberg)

TOTTENHAM SIGN BURNLEY ATTACKER

Tottenham have announced they’ve agreed to sign 19-year-old Wilson Odobert from Burnley. A medical has already been passed and the Frenchman has penned a five-year deal running until 2029. (Tottenham Hotspur)

Spurs have paid roughly £25m plus £5m in add-ons to sign Odobert. Burnley have also inserted a 10 percent sell-on clause into the agreement. (Fabrizio Romano)

Arne Slot has rubbished rampant speculation Luis Diaz’s future lays away from Liverpool. Slot said: “When I walked in, the whole day is about talking about football, it’s no surprise I hear speculation about Diaz. Is there anyone we don’t talk about? His future is with us. I like a lot of what I saw. He has had a big impact on Liverpool and I hope he has one for the coming season.” (Arne Slot)

Southampton are closing in on a double deal to sign Cameron Archer from Aston Villa for £15m and Lesley Ugochukwu from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Various)

Rangers are ready to greenlight the sale of winger Rabbi Matondo after failing to qualify for the Champions League. Leeds United are preparing a move. (Football Insider)

Roma are primed to collect €18m from the imminent sale of Paulo Dybala to Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah. (Italian media)

JUVENTUS GO BIG; BARCELONA EYE CROATIAN VETERAN

Juventus have upped their offer for Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners to €52m plus €7m in add-ons. (Fabrizio Romano)

Joao Cancelo is desperate to return to Barcelona and his agent, Jorge Mendes, is in talks with Man City regarding an exit. However, Man City will only accept an exit on their terms. (Sport)

However, Barcelona are exploring a move for free agent Ivan Perisic who would be signed as an alternative to Cancelo. Barca boss Hansi Flick has already reached out to the 35-year-old Croatian who last played for Hajduk Split. (24sata)

Man Utd detected a metatarsal issue during Leny Yoro’s medical, though proceeded with the move amid the belief Yoro will become one of the world’s best centre-backs over the next decade. Yoro went on to fracture his metatarsal in his second pre-season appearance for the Red Devils. (The Athletic)

West Ham hope to make Carlos Soler their NINTH signing of the summer. The Hammers hope to secure a loan that contains an obligation to buy for the PSG midfielder. (Spanish press)

Thiago Alcantara has left his coaching role with Barcelona despite only being appointed in July. (Barcelona)