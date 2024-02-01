Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool told £51m offer enough to sign perfect Matip replacement; Man Utd ready to strike deal with Werder Bremen over midfielder

Willian Pacho has been tipped to replace Joel Matip at Liverpool

Liverpool have been told that they snap up Joel Matip’s long-term replacement for £51million this summer, while Manchester United are close to offloading a highly-rated starlet to Bundesliga side Werder Bremen before the January transfer window shuts.

REDS TURN TO IDEAL MATIP REPLACEMENT

Liverpool have been linked with a number of central defenders this month as they look to replace the experienced Joel Matip, but it appears that their main focus is now on Frankfurt star Willian Pacho.

Matip will be out of contract at the end of the season and is currently sidelined anyway after suffering a ruptured ACL during the 4-3 victory over Fulham back in December.

Jurgen Klopp has been pushing for the 32-year-old to be given a new deal, although the fact that he is leaving the club himself this summer could mean he no longer has any sway over decisions such as that.

Indeed, when asked about Matip shortly after the Cameroon star suffered the devastating injury blow, Klopp said: “I’m pretty sure the club will show their class. We have to make a decision with Joel with how things look after that.”

However, it looks increasingly likely that Matip will become a free agent at the end of the season and that leaves Liverpool looking at an alternative.

They do currently have Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and youngster Jarel Quansah on board, although Gomez has been largely utilised as a backup option for both full-back positions this season.

There have also been doubts about Van Dijk’s long-term future after Klopp’s shock announcement, although the Dutchman has seemingly put talk of exit to one side after having some previous comments taken out of context.

Pacho firmly in the running for Liverpool move

And now Sport Bild has delivered an update on Liverpool’s links to the highly-rated Pacho.

The Reds, along with Manchester United and Arsenal, have all been monitoring the Ecuadorian international who is currently starring in the Bundesliga.

The Premier League trio are known to have scouts to watch the 22-year-old, who is also on the radar of Italian champions, Napoli, and LaLiga leaders, Real Madrid.

The German news outlet have mentioned that with rising interest in Pacho, a move away from Frankfurt in the summer transfer window is now possible.

In such a scenario, the Bundesliga side have told any suitors that only a fee of £51million (€60m) will get the deal done for the transfer of the South American.

The former Independiente defender has featured in every league game for Frankfurt so far this term, helping them keep six clean sheets in the process.

He also made his debut for Ecuador in March last year and has already earned nine caps for his country.

If Pacho does move in the summer, Frankfurt could make a considerable profit after signing him for just €9m last summer.

MAN CITY EYE SUMMER MOVE FOR BAYERN FULL-BACK

Manchester City are reportedly ready to step up their pusruit of Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies this summer. (Various)

Burnley are in talks to sign experienced Borussia Dortmund defender Thomas Meunier. (Various)

Juventus are interested in Riccardo Calafiori and Teun Koopmeiners for next season and will also will discuss a contract extension for Max Allegri in the coming weeks. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham have received a late winter transfer window proposal from Sevilla to sign striker Alejo Veliz on loan. (Various)

Eintracht Frankfurt and PSG are getting closer to reaching an agreement for Manchester United target Hugo Ekitike. (Florian Plettenberg)

Lazio will send an improved bid for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke but are still considering a loan move for Bryan Gil but only if the deal comes with no obligation to buy. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

END OF AN ERA FOR REAL AS MODRIC EXIT NEARS

Real Madrid will not renew the contract of 38-year-old midfield great Luka Modric beyond the ongoing season. (Cadena SER)

Fiorentina have offered €20m for forward Albert Gudmundsson, but Genoa want €30m. (Sky Sport Italia)

Stefano Sensi is on the verge of joining Leicester City and didn’t show up for a training session with Inter on Thursday morning. (Sky Sport Italia)

Valencia are in advanced talks with Sevilla to sign Spanish striker Rafa Mir on loan for the rest of the season. (Superdeporte)

Hertha BSC have signed Bradley Ibrahim from Arsenal until 2027. He will wear the No.23 in Berlin. (Various)

Empoli attacking midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi will sign for Roma on Thursday in a deal worth €10m plus €5m in add-ons. (Fabrizio Romano)

MAN UTD TO OFFLOAD STARLET TO BREMEN

Werder Bremen are closing in on the signing of highly-rated Manchester United youngster Isak Hansen-Aarøen. A medical is expected to take place on deadline day before a permanent exit. (Benedikt Duda)

AC Milan are hoping to extend the contract of goalkeeper Mike Maignan to avoid interest from Bayern Munich. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona sporting director Deco has reportedly contacted Hansi Flick on behalf of club president Joan Laporta with an offer to become the next manager of the Catalan club. (Christian Falk)

Another Barca managerial candidate, Sergio Conceicao, is to part company with Porto at the end of the season. (Correia da Manha)

Inter Miami attacker Nicolas Stefanelli has left the club to join Hungarian club Fehervar FC. (Various)

USA international Paxten Aaronson will join Eredivisie side Vitesse on a loan deal through to the end of the season from Eintracht Frankfurt. (ESPN)