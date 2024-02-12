Liverpool told £60m bid ‘will be accepted’ for Salah replacement as Arsenal force their way into running

Wolves will reportedly accept an offer of around £60million to let Liverpool and Arsenal attacking target Pedro Neto depart in the summer transfer window.

The exciting winger, who has been one of the club’s star performers this season, is currently under contract at Molineux until the summer of 2027 after penning a new deal back in March 2022.

However, it’s common knowledge that he is expected to be the subject of some serious offers come the end of the current campaign.

Liverpool‘s firm interest stems from continued doubts over Mo Salah‘s long-term Anfield future, especially after Jurgen Klopp confirmed he will walk away in the summer.

Having suffered a hamstring injury earlier in the season, Neto has been in superb form since his return in late December.

Indeed, the 23-year-old has scored three goals and is also currently joint-second in the Premier League for assists with an impressive eight.

Football Insider reports that Wolves will be under pressure to sell this summer to raise funds for new additions in the upcoming window, with Neto a major asset who could be sold to unlock funds and also ease financial concerns at Molineux.

The report adds that Wolves are unlikely to make any summer signings before July as they navigate the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

It’s expected that Molineux chiefs will now accept a fee of £60m for a player who has also emerged on Arsenal’s radar.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is keen to get the player on board to provide competition for his current wide players Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Reiss Nelson.

Liverpool still lead way in Neto chase

However, it’s still thought that Liverpool still hold sway over a potential summer deal, although much will depend on what happens with Salah.

The Reds are currently working on contract extensions for Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk but have now decided which of the three they will offer the best deal to – and it won’t be the Egypt forward.

Depending on how well he takes that news could mean Salah ups sticks and heads to the riches on offer in the Saudi Pro League, a destination he has been tipped to end up in the last few transfer windows.

As for Neto, he is primed to put himself in the shop window again in the other half of north London on Saturday as Wolves head to Tottenham in the Premier League.

Gary O’Neil’s side currently sit 10th in the table after a poor 2-0 home defeat by Brentford over the weekend.