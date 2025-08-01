Liverpool have been urged to reconsider their “weird” transfer pursuit of Alexander Isak by one of their former greats, while a Sky Sports News reporter has revealed why a move to bring the Swede to Anfield will “get done”.

Isak finds himself fast becoming the single biggest transfer story of an already extraordinary summer window. While Liverpool have shattered the British transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz, the Reds have already embarked on the single biggest spend across any window in their history, spending close to a colossal £300m (€346m, $397m).

Contrast that to Newcastle, and it’s an entirely different story, with a string of top targets evading their clutches and having so far only added the £55m Antony Elanga to their ranks.

Now with star man Isak trying to force through his exit – the Swede is currently undertaking his own fitness plan at the facilities of his former club Real Sociedad – the 2025 summer window is threatening to become nothing short of a disaster for Newcastle.

However, a strong report on Thursday morning claimed Newcastle had told Isak they would block his move to Liverpool and that the striker would be made to honour his contract, which still has three years left to run.

Now former Reds defender Steve Nicol has branded their pursuit of Isak “weird”, explaining why it’s an unnecessary chase given their recent capture of Hugo Ektike and with the 1986 Double winner suggesting they should spend big money on a defender instead.

“I think it’s really strange that, if tomorrow Liverpool sign Isak for £120m, I’m not going to be dancing on the table, which seems a little weird… I want a centre-back. Had Ekitike not been at Liverpool, I would be dancing on the table if you turned around tomorrow and said we’d signed Isak,” Nicol told ESPN.

“The fact that they have Ekitike now… it kind of feels like something you don’t need, when there’s a big hole that needs to be filled, yet you could go and spend £120m on something you probably don’t need. That’s kind of weird.”

Two sources expect move to happen with Isak talks progressing

Nicol went on to explain that he has fears Liverpool could accommodate both Ekitike and Isak in the same frontline, adding: “How does this figure into the front line?

“Salah has to play wide right, are you going to play Ekitike and Isak? I guess you could do that.”

“That would be my only concern, I think, to have the problem is going to be a great one, but at the same time, be careful what you wish for because if you’re going to upset the applecart, you’re going to make people unhappy.

“Sometimes you’re better off staying away. So, I’m kind of 50/50 on this.”

Clearly, Nicol did not read our analysis on how Arne Slot can indeed fit both Ekitike and Isak into his Liverpool line-up….

Despite Nicol’s claims, two top journalists on Thursday provided updates suggesting why a move to bring the 25-year-old to Anfield remains on track.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sky Sports News presenter Keith Downie believes the deal to take the talented frontman to Merseyside ‘will get done’.

“As you all know, his head’s been turned. I fully expect if Liverpool come to the table and offer a big offer, that deal will get done. It’s just whether Liverpool can come up with the funds or not.

“I know Newcastle have set the fee at £150m and that’s what they want. I think they’ll end up doing a deal for around about £135m, something like that, which still smashes the Premier League record.

“I just think, ‘What’s the point in having a player who’s unsettled, who’s unhappy, who’s maybe causing some problems?’… I think once a player’s head is turned, it’s hard to get them on it.”

Meanwhile, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has taken that a step further, revealing talks are ‘progressing positively’ between the two clubs.

He stated: “Talks between Newcastle and Liverpool over Alexander #Isak are progressing well.

“The player’s camp are very positive about the situation. Isak is hopeful that an agreement between the clubs can be reached. A record bid will be needed.

“A verbal agreement in principle over a contract running until 2031 has been reached with Liverpool, as reported [on Wednesday].”

