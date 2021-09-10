RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi looks destined for a fantastic career in the Premier League amid links with Liverpool, according to his former advisor.

The 19-year-old made his first big move across Europe by signing for Austrian club Salzburg in December 2019. He has followed that up with 17 goals in 59 games, but he has continued to take more exciting steps forward. Following seven goals in nine games this term, he earned his first Germany call-up.

Adeyemi did not disappoint in his first cap last Sunday, either, netting in the 6-0 win over Armenia.

Reports subsequently claimed that Liverpool are watching him from afar ahead of a potential swoop.

Adeyemi moved to Salzburg from German club SpVgg Unterhaching. According to the side’s chairman Manfred Schwabl, who watched the player break through in Germany, he would do well back in his country of birth.

However, Schwabl insisted that the player looks more suited to a career in England because of his traits.

“German football would be well advised to bring it back,” the chairman told Sport1.

“If he came back to Germany, it would only be an intermediate step. In the long run he’s a player for England.

“He stands for attack, is quick and ready for a duel. You have already seen that against Armenia. He can score goals and prepare. In the long run, the island will be his home.”

Sport1 adds that it is ‘likely’ Adeyemi – who has a contract at Salzburg until 2024 – will leave next summer.

Liverpool would be ideal suitors for the teenager because they have strong ties to the ‘Roten Bullen’ brand of football.

Indeed, new centre-back signing Ibrahima Konate spent time at RB Leipzig. Before that, Takumi Minamino and Naby Keita arrived from Salzburg and Leipzig, respectively.

Up front, meanwhile, Sadio Mane developed at Salzburg before moving to the Premier League with Southampton.

As well as this link, Adeyemi would present good sell-on value, an important transfer remit for Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group.

They also prefer to buy younger players they can make into talents, rather than ready-made players.

Chelsea made Adeyemi transfer enquiry

Despite the links with Liverpool, though, Schwabl has also revealed that Chelsea were looking at him in 2018.

Indeed, he travelled to west London to get a taste of life at Stamford Bridge.

“That was a really interesting experience and Karim also did well,” Schwabl said. “He even trained with the older generation and left his mark.

“But it was always clear to us and our parents that this step to the island at the age of 16 was still too big. Chelsea wanted him to join the academy, but we said we wanted Karim under our own wing.”

