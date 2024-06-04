New Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been told why he should raid Merseyside rivals Everton this summer for a player ‘every Premier League manager would take’.

Former Feyenoord boss Slot is expected to be handed funds to start building a squad in his mould after taking over from the iconic Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

While it may take a few windows to complete that task, the Reds are already plotting moves for several players this summer with the main priorities thought to be a central defender and a new wide attacking player.

However, there is also the argument that bringing in a new No.9 would go a long way to helping the goal conversation rate, which is arguably the one thing that cost Liverpool ultimately challenging Manchester City and Arsenal for the Premier League title this past season.

DEEP DIVE: Liverpool winger targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

And former Premier League boss Alan Pardew sees no reason why Slot should not try and pinch striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin from bitter rivals Everton in the upcoming window, especially given the club’s PSR concerns.

A direct transfer between the two clubs is a fairly rare occurrence, with only 29 recorded in the history of the game. Indeed, the last player to make the switch came more than 20 years ago when Portugal international Abel Xavier moved across Stanley Park for £800,000 in 2002.

There have been reports of Newcastle’s interest in Calvert-Lewin, although TT sources recently told us that fresh contract talks have taken place for the forward who can leave on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

Despite that, Pardew is pushing the player towards Anfield, with a fully-fit and firing Calvert-Lewin a strong option for top-end Premier League clubs.

Pardew told talkSPORT: “I think every Premier League manager would take him.

“Whether you could get your owner to say ‘okay, I am going to pay the £40m’, whatever he is going to be — it will be less than that given his injuries.

“There aren’t many players who can achieve, the level he can achieve when he is fit. He could save you in the league. He could win you a cup. He could get you into Europe. That’s the difference he can make when he is on his game.

“Realistically, he could play in any team. I honestly believe that. Even at Liverpool. At times, you could stick him at center-forward, no problem and you know he would deliver.”

Klopp a Calvert-Lewin fan but Slot stance unclear

The injury-plagued attacker actually had a decent run of games towards the end of the season and scored in Everton’s shock Merseyside derby win over Liverpool at Goodison back in late April.

Calvert-Lewin stood out in that encounter as the Toffees began to pull away from relegation trouble and it’s been reported in the past that Klopp has always been a fan of the Everton man’s all-around game.

Indeed, back in 2022, the German sympathized with Liverpool’s rivals over the striker’s injury problems, saying: “If you cannot use Calvert-Lewin for almost a whole season, it’s a massive blow.

“He’s one of the best strikers in England, for sure.”

READ MORE: Exclusive: Liverpool star to receive ‘monster contract offer’ from Saudi with shock exit ‘not impossible’

And while Klopp’s feelings may be completely different to Slot’s, TT finds it hard to believe that the Dutchman could be prepared to potentially spend £40m of his summer transfer budget on a player who has such a poor injury record over the last few seasons – no matter the talent.