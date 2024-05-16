Liverpool told mind-blowing Newcastle raid is ON, as Arsenal plans brushed aside

Liverpool have been told that Newcastle United ace Anthony Gordon would definitely be interested in joining them this summer, despite his connections with rivals Everton.

Gordon made his senior Everton debut in December 2017 and went on to play 78 times for the Toffees. The winger’s impressive performances in the Premier League convinced Newcastle to spend £45million to sign him in January 2023.

Gordon managed seven goals and eight assists during his time in Everton’s first team, but he has taken his game to the next level while at Newcastle. His record stands at 13 goals and 11 assists in 64 appearances for the Magpies, most of which have come this campaign.

Gordon got on the scoresheet again on Wednesday night, making it 1-1 against Manchester United by finishing from a brilliant Jacob Murphy cross.

That goal came amid surprise speculation about the pacy attacker’s future. Recent reports have claimed that incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot hopes to bolster his frontline with Gordon’s marquee signing.

Newcastle would hate to see Gordon leave, but they need to sell one valuable star this summer to help ease Financial Fair Play concerns. Liverpool capturing Gordon would seriously weaken Arsenal’s chances of signing Alexander Isak, as Newcastle only want to sell one of those stars.

Former Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson has now weighed in on Gordon’s situation. He has given the Reds a boost by firmly stating that the 23-year-old would like to make the switch to Anfield, should Liverpool enter negotiations with Newcastle.

“Players need to do what they need to do,” Johnson said in a recent interview. “It’s his job at the end of the day and if Liverpool come calling, then a player’s going to be interested.

Liverpool transfers: Slot gets Anthony Gordon encouragement

“You’re going to be interested if Liverpool come calling for you. He’s a good player, but whether Liverpool need him is a different thing.

“When a player’s 11 years old, then people can get it wrong but if he feels as if he should have been at Liverpool, then if they’re interested in him, he now knows he’s good enough because they want him back. If their interest is real, he knows that he’s won them over.

“Ultimately though, he’s a good player and Liverpool are a huge club, so I do believe Anthony would be interested in the move.”

Interestingly, Gordon spent time in the Liverpool academy but was eventually released, which allowed Everton to snap him up and develop him.

Gordon loved his time at Everton, but his previous comments suggest he would jump at the chance to return to Liverpool.

“Steven Gerrard was my football hero growing up,” he told The Overlap last month.“Coming from Liverpool, he was like a God in Liverpool, and he was an unbelievable player.”

Gordon continued: “My confidence comes from my preparation. I don’t know where it comes from, I wouldn’t say anyone around me is anything like that. I just love learning stuff, and throughout my years growing up, I’ve taken a liking to learning about psychology.

“There may be people who do the same thing as me, there may be loads who just haven’t spoken about it.

“Some footballers like to think less, just turn up and play and trust their instincts. I just love the mindset of getting myself in that place before I’m already there.

“I saw Mo Salah talk about it — that’s where I took even more interest, because I see him as an absolute machine and a winner. People like that, you’re not going to go too far wrong following what they do.”

