Liverpool are better off without Mohamed Salah and should sell him this summer, according to former Anfield stopper David James.

Salah finished the Premier League season with 22 goals to his name, one behind Golden Boot-winner Harry Kane. But despite that, James believes now is the perfect time to bring in a sizeable transfer fee for the Egypt star, in a move that will also help the team going forward.

Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been linked with the Reds ace, despite their current financial issues.

To that end, James believes this summer is the perfect time to offload the 28-year-old. Indeed, the former England man believes that Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino would both benefit from Salah’s exit.

“In my eyes, he might be second in the Golden Boot running, but I think Liverpool actually play better without Salah,” James told Stadium Astro.

“The opportunity for Liverpool to maybe cash in on Salah… as you say, Jota then naturally fits into that front three, Firmino gets more freedom arguably.

“Then Liverpool have a new dynamic up front rather than what seems to be a reliance, or has been a reliance, on Salah’s goals.”

Asked to reiterate whether he actually believes that the time is right to sell Salah, James responded: “Yeah, tomorrow. Yeah I’d do it now, I’d do it now.

“This is not about Mo Salah not being a good player, his goal record speaks for itself.

“Similar in statistics to someone like [Sergio] Aguero where Pep Guardiola can look at Man City and not need Aguero.”e

Salah exit could help Liverpool

James also believes that Jurgen Klopp has become over-reliant on Salah. He added that funds made from his sale could create a stronger Liverpool team.

The 50-year-old said: “I think Jurgen Klopp and the way that he’s developed this side, Salah has become more of a focal point than that front three we were talking about from seasons before.

“I think Liverpool’s fluidity is compromised by Salah, even though he scores.

“Because Liverpool have got such a great side, they can give the ball to someone to score. Tottenham is another one.

“We were talking before, top goalscorers tend to not win leagues.

“So I think they could cash in on him and produce a stronger team.”

