Liverpool told signing Arsenal ace will guarantee Prem title, as Arteta warned he’d flounder without two stars

Liverpool would win the Premier League if a recent Arsenal signing was in their ranks, with one observer also claiming Mikel Arteta would struggle without a second Gunners ace in his side.

Liverpool and Arsenal are both entrenched in the Premier League title race and it’s the Gunners who topped the table over Christmas.

The two clubs produced an enthralling 1-1 draw last Saturday in which neither side could land a killer blow on the other.

It was the four centre-backs on show – Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes – who came in for the loftiest praise in the aftermath.

However, according to ex-Liverpool and England midfielder, Danny Murphy, it’s Declan Rice who set the standard.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Murphy called on any young midfielder making their way in the game to study the Gunners ace.

Rice became Arsenal’s club-record buy last summer when costing £105m to pluck from West Ham. Eyebrows were raised at the size of the fee, though if his first five months at Arsenal are anything to go by, he’s already proving value for money.

Murphy suggested Liverpool would win the title if having Rice as their main anchor in midfield.

The Reds attempted to spend big on that position over the summer when bidding £110m for Moises Caicedo. But both he and Romeo Lavia eluded the Merseysiders, leaving Jurgen Klopp to sign Wataru Endo for a much more modest £17m.

Murphy also pointed to Saliba as the second major name Arsenal simply “cannot do without”.

Murphy in awe of Rice; Saliba next most important player

“If there’s any young holding midfielder out there who wants to learn how to improve every aspect of their game, watch this [Liverpool vs Arsenal] match and follow Declan Rice,” wrote Murphy. “He was sensational.

“This game showed me just how important Rice — and also William Saliba — are for Mikel Arteta.

“They are the two players he cannot do without if they are going to win the Premier League. With those two players in the side, they can get a result anywhere.

“It also made me realise how much Liverpool need a player like him. If Rice wore a Liverpool shirt, I think they win the title. He’s that good.”

Zeroing on in precisely what makes Rice such an elite player, Murphy continued: “His reading of the game, winning the ball, his positional play, keeping hold of the ball under pressure, playing through the lines. It was an all-round brilliant display.”

Flaky away performances to cost Liverpool dearly?

Murphy concluded by claiming Liverpool can still lift the EPL title without a player the calibre of Rice in their engine room.

However, such a task is now far more difficult and Murphy suggested the Reds may falter in the tough aways games without a commanding presence in the centre circle.

“Liverpool can still win the title but in the big games away from home, in Europe, a midfielder with the physical presence and game intelligence like Rice — or like Rodri for Man City — is so important both in the Premier League and Europe,” added Murphy.

“The difference he has made to Arsenal is incredible.”

Liverpool’s record in tough away fixtures this term does leave a lot to be desired.

In league clashes with Chelsea, Newcastle, Tottenham, Brighton and Manchester City their record stands at one win, three draws and one defeat.

Liverpool’s away trips to the Emirates, Old Trafford and Villa Park in the second half of the season may well have a huge bearing on whether Liverpool secure a second Premier League title come May.

FEATURE: 12 of the biggest stars who could be on the move in January: Sancho, Ramsdale, Toney…