Bayern Munich are ready to focus their efforts on finalising a new contract for Robert Lewandowski – news which will reportedly leave Liverpool as clear favourites to land Timo Werner.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been continually linked with the 22-year-old forward since last summer, though their hopes looked to have suffered a blow when it was reported that Bayern had already agreed personal terms with the player.

However, Bild now reports that Bayern want to tie Poland striker Lewandowski down to a new deal to underline his status as their undisputed frontline striker – with the Bundesliga giants instead prioritising other areas to strengthen. Bayern have been reported as being ready to spend the €80million (£69m) release clause required to sign Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez, while the club are still hopeful of a €40m deal to bring in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. A deal for Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard, meanwhile, has already been finalised.

And according to the paper, that leaves Liverpool as well-placed to finalise a summer swoop for Germany striker Werner.

The 23-year-old is contracted to RB Leipzig until the summer of 2020 and while the Bundesliga side re keen to tie him down to a new deal, all the signs point to a move away for the striker, who has so far flatly rejected all offers of a new contract.

Should he continue to refuse an extension, Leipzig would be left with little option but to cash in on the striker this summer, with Bild reporting the Bundesliga side will seek a fee of around €60m (£51.5m) for Werner.

Any move to Anfield would certainly be welcomed by his former Leipzig teammate Naby Keita,who commented last month he would do all he can to help Liverpool win the race to sign the player.

“We played very well together in Leipzig, and he was one of my best friends there,” Keita said in quotes in BuLi News relayed from an interview with Sport Bild.

“It’s clear: if he’ll be on the move, I’ll ask Timo to join us here at Liverpool.”

A natural striker with 13 goals in 25 games for Leipzig this season, Werner is thought to be Jurgen Klopp’s top target to replace the departing Daniel Sturridge in the Reds attack.

